Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to Hold

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $46.00. 313,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,839. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average is $41.89. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $47.32.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 594.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

