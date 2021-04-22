Zacks Investment Research Lowers AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Get AXT alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXTI. BWS Financial upped their price target on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.20.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.55 and a beta of 2.29. AXT has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $15.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. As a group, analysts expect that AXT will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $130,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,442,100. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 88,850 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in AXT in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.