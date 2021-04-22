Zacks Investment Research Lowers CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.11.

CMC Materials stock opened at $187.51 on Wednesday. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $107.31 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

