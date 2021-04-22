Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

DCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Dime Community Bancshares from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Dime Community Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $33.98.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $280,116.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. bought 13,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 21.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

