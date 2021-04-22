Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hess (NYSE:HES) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $74.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hess is a leading global integrated energy company. It has made world-class oil discoveries at the Stabroek Block, off the coast of Guyana. Hess estimates gross resources of more than 9 billion Boe from its 18 promising discoveries in the block. Despite delays in operations owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the company expects its Liza Phase 2 development to remain on schedule and commence production in 2022. Importantly, its cost-reduction measures that are boosting the profit levels are commendable. However, its balance sheet is more levered than the industry it belongs to. The noticeable revenue decline and unfavorable upstream deals owing to the pandemic raises questions regarding the company’s ability to pay off debts. This can significantly affect financial flexibility. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised Hess from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.25.

NYSE HES opened at $68.02 on Monday. Hess has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $76.24. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.49.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

In related news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $1,822,311.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 in the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,949,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hess by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Hess by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

