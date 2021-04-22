Zacks Investment Research Lowers Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Hold

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine was granted EUA in December 2020 by the FDA followed by similar approvals in several countries. The company expects $18 billion in vaccine sales in 2021. It is also developing several promising mRNA-based pipeline candidates, targeting a wide range of indications. These candidates also attract partnerships with big pharma companies, thus generating funds through upfront and milestone payments, and reducing research and marketing costs. Shares of the company have significantly outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the early to mid-stage nature of its pipeline runs a high degree of risk. Any development setbacks would be a major disappointment for the company. Earnings estimates have increased ahead of Q1 results. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRNA. Brookline Capital Management increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.22.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $169.50 on Tuesday. Moderna has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $715,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $879,714.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,808.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,704,212 shares of company stock worth $831,464,033 in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,849,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2,309.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

