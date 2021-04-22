Zacks Investment Research Upgrades inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) to Buy

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Get inTEST alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of inTEST from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

inTEST stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.66. 1,638,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,650. The firm has a market cap of $124.80 million, a P/E ratio of 583.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. inTEST has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $12.61.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. inTEST had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at $2,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on inTEST (INTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.