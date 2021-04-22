Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Buy

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LKQ’s strategic buyouts and divestments are streaming its portfolio and boosting long term prospects. LKQ fares well in the free cash flow parameter, which is a key metric to gauge the financial health of the firm. In response coronavirus-induced uncertainties, LKQ has initiated a series of cost-saving initiatives resulting in permanent cost reductions. Low leverage and a solid liquidity profile bode well. However, escalated manufacturing costs of replacement parts along with high restructuring and acquisition-related expenses are likely to dent the firm’s margins. Considering the economic uncertainty and new Covid-19 strains prolonging the second wave of infections, LKQ’s near-term earnings and sales may be adversely impacted. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point. “

Separately, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. LKQ has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $45.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in LKQ by 756.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 297,193.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,741 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in LKQ by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,165,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,161 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

