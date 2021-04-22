Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) to “Buy”

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

TLS opened at $33.34 on Thursday. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.27.

In related news, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $15,149,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $1,178,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of Telos by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

