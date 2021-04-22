Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Zalando alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZLNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nordea Equity Research cut Zalando from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Zalando from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. Zalando has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 243.12 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zalando (ZLNDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.