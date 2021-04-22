Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Price Hits $0.0000

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $123,552.54 and $6,565.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00070883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00020124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.48 or 0.00719324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00094317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,142.18 or 0.07935383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00049306 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token (CRYPTO:ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.