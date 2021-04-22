ZEON (ZEON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $919,751.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $33.40 million and approximately $919,751.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00071833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00020421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.48 or 0.00737974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00094876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.02 or 0.08053207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00049632 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,529,119,148 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

