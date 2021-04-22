Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Trading Down 4.8%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.02 and last traded at $53.29. 21,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,456,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZION shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.16.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,464.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,994,299.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 150,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,491.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15,455.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 196,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,808,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

