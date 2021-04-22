ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock Price Down 4.2%

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 4,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,678,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $720.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIOP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 62,676 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 568.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 58,517 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.