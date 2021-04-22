zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of zooplus in a report on Friday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS ZLPSF opened at $310.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.08. zooplus has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $310.00.

zooplus Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

