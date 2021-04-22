Zuflo Coin (ZFL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,439.00

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded down 92.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Zuflo Coin has a total market cap of $67,332.50 and $4,439.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zuflo Coin has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One Zuflo Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00073375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00020223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.62 or 0.00739482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00096087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.89 or 0.08267831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00050980 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog. Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Zuflo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.