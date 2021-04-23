-$0.02 EPS Expected for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). MoneyGram International reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MoneyGram International.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.57 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGI shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,815,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,027,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth $3,155,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,399,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 351,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGI opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.62 million, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.95. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $11.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MoneyGram International (MGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.