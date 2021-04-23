-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Sesen Bio reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 119.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SESN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:SESN traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 109,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,532,393. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $452.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.22. Sesen Bio has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SESN. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 412.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 45,356 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 74.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 64,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

