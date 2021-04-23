-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.02). Bloom Energy reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

BE traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. 79,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,286,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.04. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $44.95.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $447,541.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 4,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $181,336.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,889 shares of company stock worth $3,742,136. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

