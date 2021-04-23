-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). SmileDirectClub posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SDC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

SDC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. 2,142,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,891,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.82.

In other SmileDirectClub news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,458,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 376.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

