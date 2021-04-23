-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). NOW reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million.

DNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of DNOW opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. NOW has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in NOW by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NOW by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in NOW during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

