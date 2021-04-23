$0.20 EPS Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.65 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGIC shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $824,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $1,097,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $2,767,000. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $789.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.41%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

