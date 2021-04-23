-$0.23 EPS Expected for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.24). Cree posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CREE. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cree in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.57.

Shares of CREE stock traded up $5.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.82. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.43. Cree has a 52 week low of $36.49 and a 52 week high of $129.90.

In related news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth $50,702,000. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,331 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,564 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

