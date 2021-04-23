-$0.26 EPS Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will report ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.31). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,499,734. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 3.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,539,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,740,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,613,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

