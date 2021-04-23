$0.26 EPS Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.25. Heartland Express posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,407,000 after buying an additional 128,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 550.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 826,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at $12,484,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,299,000. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heartland Express stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,617. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.