$0.28 EPS Expected for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. O-I Glass reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow O-I Glass.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OI stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 17.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 17.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 39,901 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 10.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O-I Glass (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.