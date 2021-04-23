$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,413,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,120,000 after buying an additional 11,902,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,544,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,706,000 after buying an additional 994,184 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,829,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 803,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 663,784 shares in the last quarter.

BDN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.22. 2,635,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $14.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also: What are convertible shares? 

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.