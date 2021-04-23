$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,413,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,120,000 after buying an additional 11,902,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,544,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,706,000 after buying an additional 994,184 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,829,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 803,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 663,784 shares in the last quarter.

BDN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.22. 2,635,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $14.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

