$0.34 EPS Expected for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will report $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.29. People’s United Financial posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,646,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,626 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,371,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,350. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on People’s United Financial (PBCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.