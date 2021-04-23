-$0.34 EPS Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Trip.com Group reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

TCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.54. 3,157,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,040,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

