$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. Skyline Champion reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $377.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.23 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Shares of SKY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 373,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 2.62. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $47.92.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $3,210,493.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,204,862.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 556,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,872,013. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 17.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth $239,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

