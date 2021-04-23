$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.43. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPW. Barclays upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Shares of MPW opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $22.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Earnings History and Estimates for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

