-$0.59 EPS Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Cytokinetics reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18.

In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 10,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $270,314.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $96,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,325 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

