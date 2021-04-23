$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 633.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

TUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

In related news, CFO Cassandra Harris purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 83,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,463.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $83,370.00. Insiders acquired 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $26.15. 761,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,648. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.29.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

