$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.55. Newmont posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $65.66. 142,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,039,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.93. Newmont has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,107. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

