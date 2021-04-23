0x Market Capitalization Achieves $1.09 Billion (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 23rd. 0x has a market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $314.33 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 0x has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. One 0x coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002813 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00067527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00018408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00092488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.26 or 0.00671098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,143.83 or 0.08344483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00050682 BTC.

About 0x

0x is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 781,547,659 coins. 0x’s official website is 0x.org. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

