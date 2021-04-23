$1.39 EPS Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to report earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WLL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,043,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,353,000 after acquiring an additional 276,219 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after buying an additional 94,425 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 730,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after buying an additional 320,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $38.82.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

