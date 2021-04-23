11,894 Shares in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

VRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $374.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.16 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 71,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $609,205.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,312.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark C. Dely sold 9,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $104,107.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,893.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,402,926 shares of company stock worth $12,941,429 in the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

