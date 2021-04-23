$120.42 Million in Sales Expected for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to announce $120.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.92 million and the highest is $122.33 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $114.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $507.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $509.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $560.97 million, with estimates ranging from $554.00 million to $573.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $110.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.82 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

AMK opened at $22.16 on Friday. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,107.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84.

In related news, EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 4,146 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $95,399.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 378,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,022.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 16,561 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $401,438.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,156 shares of company stock worth $5,079,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

