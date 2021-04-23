122,527 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Acquired by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 122,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $58.42. 1,543,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,964,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.93 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.03.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $2,237,350.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,033,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,966,959.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $604,687.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,781,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,498,950.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,463 shares of company stock valued at $16,378,091.

Several research firms have commented on SNAP. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

