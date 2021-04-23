13,784 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Purchased by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Shares of CL traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.65. The stock had a trading volume of 77,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,502. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.67. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

