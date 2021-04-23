$153.02 Million in Sales Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to report sales of $153.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.34 million to $158.70 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $140.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year sales of $605.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $579.20 million to $633.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $611.25 million, with estimates ranging from $566.50 million to $654.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $156.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.20 million.

RMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

RMR opened at $39.80 on Friday. The RMR Group has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $44.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 85.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The RMR Group by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 714,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,586,000 after buying an additional 409,183 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after acquiring an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The RMR Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,194,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,082,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 48,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 26,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.