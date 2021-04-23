$153.09 Million in Sales Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will announce sales of $153.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.97 million. FB Financial reported sales of $98.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $594.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $556.61 million to $625.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $553.62 million, with estimates ranging from $510.77 million to $606.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on FBK. Truist upped their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

FBK opened at $41.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $49.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

In other FB Financial news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,904.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $476,235.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317. 45.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in FB Financial by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 85,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 889.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 79,008 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 20,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2,665.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 32,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.