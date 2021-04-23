$153.79 Million in Sales Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will post $153.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.90 million and the highest is $155.46 million. Endava posted sales of $118.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year sales of $589.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $586.13 million to $594.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $717.86 million, with estimates ranging from $708.92 million to $726.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. The business had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.41 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Endava by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Endava by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

DAVA stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.75. The company had a trading volume of 547 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,076. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.42. Endava has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.83, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

