195 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 195 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.38.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $147.16 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $151.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.