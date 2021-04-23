1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Kimber D. Lockhart Sells 30,000 Shares

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $1,241,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,436.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of -22.92. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.89.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.60 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

