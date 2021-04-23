1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.93%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.29. 54,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,080. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average of $41.29. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

In other 1st Source news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $147,339.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at $938,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

