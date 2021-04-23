$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to post $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $7.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $8.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAH. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $6,277,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.36. The company had a trading volume of 488,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,979. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $68.34 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average is $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

