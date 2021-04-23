$2.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will report sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the highest is $2.59 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $11.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $11.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $14.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sonic Automotive.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 32,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,627,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,907,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $456,346.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926 over the last ninety days. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after buying an additional 128,216 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.