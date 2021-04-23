23,224 Shares in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Aegon by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Aegon by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 57,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Aegon by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 33,348 shares during the period.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Aegon has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on AEG. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

