$236.76 Million in Sales Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will report sales of $236.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.00 million and the lowest is $235.00 million. Trex reported sales of $200.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trex.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on TREX shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

TREX stock traded up $3.32 on Friday, reaching $106.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,933. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.96. Trex has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,939,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,565,000 after buying an additional 15,713 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Trex by 1,412.7% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.